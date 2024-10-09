ÖFB team: No goals conceded in four matches, but …

Austria is currently the twelfth-best team in Europe in the world rankings in 22nd place and could therefore have to improve its ranking in order to be drawn from pot one. The twelve group winners of next year's World Cup qualifiers will directly secure their ticket for the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The twelve group runners-up and the four best Nations League teams that did not make it into the top two in the World Cup qualifiers will compete in play-offs in March 2026 for the last four European tournament places.