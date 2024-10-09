Kazakhstan waiting
ÖFB team: No goals conceded in four matches, but …
Austria's national team has yet to concede a goal in four matches against Kazakhstan. In the two away games in Astana in 2011 and 2012, however, the ÖFB team did not manage more than a 0-0 draw.
The Austrians are clear favorites in their home match in Linz on Thursday (8:45 p.m./live in the sportkrone.at ticker). A win would not only be important for their chances of advancing in the Nations League, but could also be significant for their seeding in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Kazakhs have lost five of their last six international matches. Last year, however, they managed six wins in ten games in the European Championship qualifiers. "Kazakhstan are not in the second-highest group in the Nations League for nothing," emphasized ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel. The Viennese does not expect the team of his former Bundesliga rival Stanislaw Tschertschessow to be purely defensive. "This is not a team that only stands at the back, but one that can also play good soccer."
ÖFB team under pressure
ÖFB's record against the Kazakhs reads well, with two home wins and two away draws so far. However, six points from the two games against the underdogs would appear to be a must after the botched Nations League openers in Slovenia (1:1) and Norway (1:2) if the Austrians want to return to League A as group winners. The runners-up in Group 3 of League B will play a relegation play-off in March for promotion, while the third-placed team will play a relegation play-off to avoid relegation.
Long journey in November
The away game in Kazakhstan on November 14 is a challenge, not least because of the long flight and three-hour time difference. The game will be played in Almaty in the east of the country, and three days later the Austrians will face Slovenia in the group final in Vienna. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick is anything but enthusiastic. "The six-hour flight is of course tedious," said Schöttel. The return flight is scheduled for immediately after the end of the match.
All of these games are relevant not only for the Nations League table, but also for the World Cup qualifying draw. This will probably take place on December 13. According to previous FIFA information, the eight Nations League quarter-finalists from League A will receive a place in the first draw pot. The four best European teams in the world rankings that do not belong to this group will also form one of the twelve group heads.
Austria is currently the twelfth-best team in Europe in the world rankings in 22nd place and could therefore have to improve its ranking in order to be drawn from pot one. The twelve group winners of next year's World Cup qualifiers will directly secure their ticket for the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The twelve group runners-up and the four best Nations League teams that did not make it into the top two in the World Cup qualifiers will compete in play-offs in March 2026 for the last four European tournament places.
Austria's international record against Kazakhstan: 4 games - 2 wins, 2 draws (goal difference 6:0)
The matches in detail:
September 7, 2010, Salzburg (European Championship qualifier): Austria - Kazakhstan 2:0
October 11, 2011, Astana (European Championship qualifier): Kazakhstan - Austria 0:0
October 12, 2012, Astana (World Cup qualifier): Kazakhstan - Austria 0:0
October 16, 2012, Vienna (World Cup qualifier): Austria - Kazakhstan 4:0
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.