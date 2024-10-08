A threat to growth
Domestic companies: too few work full-time
The part-time boom in Austria is taking on proportions that are hampering economic growth: Since the end of 2019, the number of full-time jobs has fallen by five percent, while the number of part-time jobs has risen by over 15 percent.
There are several reasons for the part-time boom in Austria, but it is unstoppable. As many as 52 percent of all women work less than full-time, while the figure for men is 13.8 percent.
"Far too many people work part-time because it pays off more for them financially. We need new incentives to work full-time," says Johannes Rehulka, Secretary General of the Austrian Raiffeisen Association.
Overtime increasingly unpopular
Another problem for many companies: the willingness of employees to work overtime has reached a new low.
The debate about more or less work has been raging for months. The fact is that we are already working shorter hours on average than before coronavirus.
We need new incentives to work full-time.
Johannes Rehulka, Generalsekretär des österreichischen Raiffeisenverbands
In order to give mothers and fathers on parental leave or working part-time more career opportunities, the social partners have been calling for a significant expansion of infant and childcare in Austria for years.
The GPA trade union is also calling for part-time employees to be legally entitled to additional hours, while the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries are pushing for full-time work to be made more attractive from a tax perspective.
Caution: part-time work deprives you of a good pension
The pension insurance company has now calculated the effects of part-time work on old-age pensions.
The results are shocking: if someone has only earned half of their full-time income for half of their working life, they will end up with a quarter less pension, i.e. only 1502 euros instead of 2136. If you only work part-time your whole life and therefore only earn half, you will only receive half the pension.
Now all years count towards the pension calculation
Since the introduction of the "pension account" in 2004, serious changes have taken place. Whereas previously only the "best" working years were used to calculate the pension, now all years count.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
