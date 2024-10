Time to say goodbye – head of sport leaves the team

Ilzer stays - for the time being

After Salzburg's Christoph Freund's deal with none other than Bayern, the transfer of the next Austrian sporting director to one of the best leagues in the world is the next accolade for the Bundesliga - and for the red-white-red clubs. Schicker is set to receive a princely reward for his signature - not surprising after winning three titles with the Black & Whites and a surplus of millions in the Graz account, mainly thanks to strong transfers.