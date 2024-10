Dispute over housing plans in “Legoland” Salzburg

The city's housing plight leaves no party indifferent. The Green city councillor for planning, Anna Schiester, recently made people sit up and take notice. She commented that the ÖVP had left many finished projects in the drawer over the past five years of departmental responsibility and had not sent them on their way. Her short-term predecessor, Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP), now counters: "That's not true. On the contrary, now the projects remain in the drawer."