At the Morocco Rally

Tobias Ebster makes his comeback in the desert heat

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 15:00

Following his serious crash in Greece in May, Dakar hero Tobias Ebster is now back in rally action for the first time in Morocco. However, the 27-year-old Tyrolean has lost none of his speed and is already back at the front between sand dunes and stones.

Last winter, Tobias Ebster really came up trumps at the Dakar Rally. The Zillertal native took victory in the Malle-Moto classification, was the fastest Dakar newcomer and finished 20th overall in the motorcycle classification.

Break after a crash
However, the 27-year-old crashed heavily at the Hellas Rally last May and suffered an arm injury. However, he is now fit again and is taking part in a rally again for the first time in Morocco. Tobi has to collect race kilometers, as he will be competing in the Dakar again next January.

I'm very happy with myself, I haven't made any navigational errors so far.

Tobias Ebster

Heinz Kinigadner's nephew also completed a special camp in Spain with other bike stars, which focused in particular on improving his navigation skills with the electronic roadbook.

At the front
The Tyrolean is now testing the knowledge he has acquired in Morocco. "I'm very happy with myself, I haven't made any navigation errors so far. I'm really happy, but it wasn't easy. The dunes were very narrow and they wore me out because I hadn't driven for so long," he said. What's more, the desert heat of 45 degrees is a challenge for the drivers.

However, Ebster is doing very well again. After the first three stages, he is in fifth place in the Rally2 class, and the qualified mechanical engineer is in a good 13th place on all motorcycles, just under an hour behind the leader Tosha Schareina (Spa).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Mülleder
Jörg Mülleder
