Town hall becomes a gaming mile for three days

"Fitness center for the soul"

The event offers visitors a variety of highlights and exciting new features, along with familiar offerings. It doesn't matter whether you are young or old, an experienced gamer or a newcomer. "Children, young people and adults can simply have fun on the premises of the town hall, test the latest games or visit the international symposium. The town hall and Rathausplatz will be transformed into a fitness center for the soul during these three days," says Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos).