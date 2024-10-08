Budget: Brunner defends higher deficit

"We are feeling the economic deterioration throughout Europe", said the still Finance Minister, who is soon to move to Brussels as the designated EU Commissioner for Migration. According to Brunner, the fact that the Austrian budget deficit was only corrected upwards after the National Council elections is due to the date of publication of the forecasts, which are "announced when they are announced, always in spring and fall". Austria had submitted its figures to the EU Commission beforehand and no excessive deficit procedure had been opened.