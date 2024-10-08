Trial in Innsbruck
“Blood and honor”: Tyrolean man on trial for tattoo
A 31-year-old Tyrolean man had to stand trial in Innsbruck because of a tattoo with an alleged Nazi reference. After initially remaining silent, the man emphasized that he was certainly not a racist.
"Blood and honor and loyalty and fatherland!" During a police check in Innsbruck in May, the 31-year-old's distinctive tattoo, which was clearly legible on his forearm, was noticed.
"I even let asylum seekers stay with me"
The Tyrolean vehemently denied several times that he had at least "condoned" the spread of Nazi ideology. "The tattoo has no Nazi reference whatsoever, but is rather a homage to Emperor Franz II and a related song that speaks of blood, honor, loyalty and fatherland," emphasized the defendant, who did not actually answer any questions from Judge Andrea Steffan and the jury at the beginning of the trial at the Innsbruck Regional Court, presenting himself as the "supreme sovereign" and only wanting to be addressed by his first name.
However, he has since had the tattoo covered up. "I am not a racist. I've even let asylum seekers stay with me." The wife, who was questioned as a witness, was also of the opinion that the accusations against her husband were "ridiculous".
Jurors were not in agreement
In the end, the jurors were not unanimous in their deliberations. With two "yes" and six "no" votes, four "yes" and four "no" votes and three "yes" and five "no" votes, the answers to the questions put to them regarding the three charged offenses were ambiguous. The 31-year-old was acquitted by a narrow margin - not legally binding."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
