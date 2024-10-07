17-year-old speeds away
Video shows wild chase on moped
With his girlfriend on the pillion, a 17-year-old raced away from the police on his moped on Sunday afternoon. The boy accelerated his two-wheeler up to 90 km/h. The day after the wild chase, a video of the crazy ride went viral on social media.
First you hear a loud humming noise, then a guy with his girlfriend on the back seat speeds through the picture on his moped at the Brandstatt landing stage - pursued by a police patrol. This video is currently causing a stir online. The 17-year-old from Eferding was noticed by a police patrol in Aschach at around 3.15 p.m. on Sunday because he was driving without a license plate. The officers switched on their blue lights and siren, but the boy accelerated. The patrol took up the pursuit. The teenager tried to escape with some daring maneuvers at speeds of up to 90 km/h.
Moped hidden in a storage area
The chase went from the center of Aschach via the Treppelweg along the Danube to the Eferding city area. During the pursuit, the driver committed numerous serious traffic violations and endangered pedestrians and cyclists. It was only at the barrier in Brandstatt that he caught the police.
The law enforcement officers found the moped in a storage yard. The owner was found at home. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.2. During the roller test, his moped reached 118 km/h
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.