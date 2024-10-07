Video shows wild chase on moped

First you hear a loud humming noise, then a guy with his girlfriend on the back seat speeds through the picture on his moped at the Brandstatt landing stage - pursued by a police patrol. This video is currently causing a stir online. The 17-year-old from Eferding was noticed by a police patrol in Aschach at around 3.15 p.m. on Sunday because he was driving without a license plate. The officers switched on their blue lights and siren, but the boy accelerated. The patrol took up the pursuit. The teenager tried to escape with some daring maneuvers at speeds of up to 90 km/h.