Beekeepers sound the alarm
Aggressive bumblebees endanger honey production
Italy's beekeepers are sounding the alarm: it is not the already unpopular wasps that are causing problems for the bee population, but the bumblebees, which are considered to be rather cozy.
The Italian beekeeping sector is under threat from aggressive bumblebees, which are also on the increase due to climate change and the resulting changes to the animals' habitat. Riccardo Terriaca, spokesman for Italian beekeepers, complained that honey production, especially in central and southern Italy, is threatened by bumblebees - as it is by wasps.
Bees attacked in flight
"The bees are attacked by bumblebees in flight and tend to fly less as a self-defense reaction, which reduces foraging activity and the supply of nutrients for the family in the hive, which is then weakened," Terriaca emphasized, according to media reports.
"In extreme cases, bumblebees invade the nests, take over the hive and take possession of it," explained Terriaca. The number of hives under attack is increasing. Italian beekeepers are currently helpless in the face of the problem.
"Need selective control methods"
"We are asking for the help of research and institutions to find sustainable and selective control methods. We therefore need agents that can attack the bumblebees without harming the bees," says Terriaca.
In the first four months of 2024, imports of honey from abroad increased by eleven percent in Italy, with inferior goods being bought at low prices and then sold as local honey. According to the Coldiretti agricultural association, around half a kilo of honey is consumed per person per year in Italy, which is below the European average of 600 grams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.