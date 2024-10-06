4:2 over Innsbruck
Finally! VSV celebrates its first win of the season
VSV fired from all cylinders! A deserved 4:2 at home against Innsbruck - first win of the season, first point. After a weak start, Villach fought their way into the game and had a clear advantage in terms of play and shots on goal. Chase Pearson then made it 4:2 with five minutes to go and a defensively inferior KAC went down 3:6 at Pustertal.
VSV had a nervous start to the fifth game of the season. They had lost the first four, so a reaction was needed. However, the Eagles' insecurity and the pressure to win were evident in the first 15 minutes. The 0:1 (12.) was reviewed for a long time because a penalty had already been indicated - but the referees awarded the goal to the great displeasure of the Villach team.
VSV then fought their way back into the game and had 19 (!) shots on goal in the first period alone. And this time they were finally rewarded. Felix Maxa grabbed the disc in the turmoil and slammed it into the net past Buitenhuis, who was already lying on the ground. Rebernig (17) and Coatta (19) had top chances to take the lead, but 49 seconds before the end of the first period it was Hancock who backhanded the puck into the short corner after a pass from Hughes - 2:1!
Hughes made up for Kulintsev's mistake
In the second period, Villach dominated the play, with Innsbruck merely waiting for disc losses and counterattacks - with success! Kulintsev fumbled the puck on the backcheck and Innsbruck's Grasso said thank you! But Hughes restored the lead just 25 seconds later after MacPherson's attempt on the rebound, scoring to make it 3:2. After a (renewed!) turnover error and a penalty for having too many players on the ice, Pearson even had the shorthander on his stick (37'). Together with Van Nes, the Dutchman then failed to put the puck in the net 17 seconds before the end, alone in front of the strong goalie Buitenhuis.
Pearson puts the lid on it
The final third started off in a sluggish manner, Hughes and Hancock had the best chance for Villach with a double chance (47th), but both failed to beat the strong Buitenhuis. In the third blue and white powerplay of the evening, the team struggled to build up play up front, Hancock gave away the disc unnecessarily on one occasion - and VSV were lucky not to concede the equalizer while short-handed. Welsh failed to score from a good position. JP Lamoureux had prevented worse things from happening several times before that, keeping the score at 3:2 with good reflexes.
The redemption then came from Chase Pearson in the power play! The 27-year-old finished off a combination of MacPherson and Hancock in front of the net to make it 4:2. Thanks to the great shot balance of 40:28 and a very strong goalie Lamoureux in the final period, they were able to celebrate for the first time this season.
KAC squander 2:0 lead
The KAC led Pustertal 2-0 after the first period thanks to goals from Bischofberger and Schwinger - but then things went downhill. The South Tyroleans scored twice in the space of a few seconds in the second 20 minutes to take a 4-2 lead and then conceded two more goals to Klagenfurt's inferior defense in the final period. The result was a bitter 3:6 rebuff in the dress rehearsal for Wednesday's Champions Hockey League match at Geneva.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.