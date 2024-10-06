Finally! VSV celebrates its first win of the season

Hughes made up for Kulintsev's mistake

In the second period, Villach dominated the play, with Innsbruck merely waiting for disc losses and counterattacks - with success! Kulintsev fumbled the puck on the backcheck and Innsbruck's Grasso said thank you! But Hughes restored the lead just 25 seconds later after MacPherson's attempt on the rebound, scoring to make it 3:2. After a (renewed!) turnover error and a penalty for having too many players on the ice, Pearson even had the shorthander on his stick (37'). Together with Van Nes, the Dutchman then failed to put the puck in the net 17 seconds before the end, alone in front of the strong goalie Buitenhuis.