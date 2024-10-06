FPÖ mayoral candidate wins first ballot

Proceedings still ongoing

Citizens had reported him to the municipal supervisory authority. It is a matter of differing legal opinions, the cause of which dates back to 2013. At that time, the flood of the century inundated the district of Hagenau and the families living there were relocated. Gradually, and especially during the coronavirus pandemic, many used the formerly flooded land as a recreational area, sometimes setting up caravans on it. This is precisely what the advertisers believe is illegal.