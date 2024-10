151,500 visitors at the Long Night of Museums

Across Austria, around 308,000 people visited the "Long Night of Museums", with around 660 museums, galleries and cultural institutions to choose from. "In its 24th year, the 'ORF Long Night of Museums' once again impressively demonstrated the important role that art and culture play in our society. I am particularly pleased that (...) both young and older visitors took advantage of this unique opportunity to experience the diversity of our museums," said ORF Director General Roland Weißmann in a press release.