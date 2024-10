Distracted by navigation system – woman crashes car and tree

Women had to be taken to hospital

As a result of the collision, the other vehicle was deflected head-on towards a traffic sign and a tree in the intersection area. The collision triggered the airbags in both cars. Both drivers were injured to an indeterminate degree and had to be taken to Feldkirch Regional Hospital after initial treatment at the scene by the emergency services, who had arrived with an emergency vehicle and two ambulances. A passenger in the 22-year-old's Skoda was only slightly injured in the accident.