Already back in Moscow
Russia withdraws ambassador from Washington
According to media reports, the Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, has ended his time in the States and returned to Moscow. The career diplomat, who is considered a hawk, had been at the head of the Russian mission in Washington since 2017.
"The Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, is ending his assignment in Washington and returning to Moscow," the state news agency TASS reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.
Antonov had declared in July that his term of office was coming to an end. This now comes at a time when relations between the two nations are more tense than they have been for decades. Nothing has been announced about his successor.
Before Antonov went to Washington, he was known as a shrewd arms control negotiator who had led Russian delegations at a number of international and strategic arms talks. In an interview with TASS in August, Antonov said Russia was ready to consider an arms control agreement with Washington.
Hardliner and Putin supporter
Born in Siberia, 69-year-old Antonov was considered a hardliner, but was also able to compromise. Antonov's stance on the war in Ukraine showed unwavering support for President Vladimir Putin's actions.
"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will belong to Russia," Antonov said on Saturday in a post on the messaging app Telegram unrelated to his return. He was commenting on the capture of the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar by Russian forces.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
