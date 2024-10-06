Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Already back in Moscow

Russia withdraws ambassador from Washington

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 07:35

According to media reports, the Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, has ended his time in the States and returned to Moscow. The career diplomat, who is considered a hawk, had been at the head of the Russian mission in Washington since 2017.

0 Kommentare

"The Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, is ending his assignment in Washington and returning to Moscow," the state news agency TASS reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Antonov had declared in July that his term of office was coming to an end. This now comes at a time when relations between the two nations are more tense than they have been for decades. Nothing has been announced about his successor.

Before Antonov went to Washington, he was known as a shrewd arms control negotiator who had led Russian delegations at a number of international and strategic arms talks. In an interview with TASS in August, Antonov said Russia was ready to consider an arms control agreement with Washington.

Hardliner and Putin supporter
Born in Siberia, 69-year-old Antonov was considered a hardliner, but was also able to compromise. Antonov's stance on the war in Ukraine showed unwavering support for President Vladimir Putin's actions.

"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will belong to Russia," Antonov said on Saturday in a post on the messaging app Telegram unrelated to his return. He was commenting on the capture of the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar by Russian forces.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf