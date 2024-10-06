Online orders: When appearances are deceptive

Country code can be misleading

"For many, this is unsatisfactory, especially if the product is not needed," explains AK consumer protection expert Judith Palme-Leeb. In other cases, it may also turn out that the goods have to be sent back to China - which is often more expensive than the value of the product. Many consumers assume that a store with the country code ".de" is based in Germany. But this is a fallacy, as Palme-Leeb explains. The country code of a web address is not tied to the location of the company, but can be chosen arbitrarily. These are often so-called "dropshippers" who provide an address in the EU but send goods directly from China. These stores are particularly frequently advertised via social media, such as Facebook.