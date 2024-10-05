Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fear of explosions

Emirates now bans pagers and walkie-talkies

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 15:00

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has banned its passengers from carrying radio devices such as pagers and walkie-talkies. It is apparently feared that there are still residual stocks of the exploded Hezbollah devices in circulation. In addition, further flights have been suspended.

0 Kommentare

All passengers traveling on flights to, from or via Dubai are "prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies in their luggage or in the cabin", according to a statement published on Friday by the largest airline in the Middle East, based in Dubai.

In light of the tense situation in the region, Emirates also extended the suspension of its flights to Iran and Iraq until October 8 and to Lebanon until October 15. On Thursday, the airline had initially canceled all its flights to Iran, Iraq and Jordan until October 5.

In Lebanon, hundreds of walkie-talkie radios belonging to Hezbollah fighters exploded on September 17, following the simultaneous explosion of hundreds of radio receivers, so-called pagers, belonging to Hezbollah members the day before.

Pagers and walkie-talkies use their own radio frequency and are therefore considered more reliable than cell phones. Unlike cell phones, communication with these devices is more difficult to trace, intercept or block. This is why the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia ordered the radios specially.

Devices were prepared with explosives
Israel did not comment on the authorship of the explosions, which killed 39 people and injured almost 3,000 others. Experts assume that the exploded pagers and walkie-talkies were prepared with explosives by the Israeli secret service before they were delivered to Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah pagers were torn to pieces. (Bild: AFP)
The Hezbollah pagers were torn to pieces.
(Bild: AFP)

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified considerably in recent weeks. On Tuesday evening, Iran attacked Israel directly with rockets for the second time in six months. According to Tehran, this was in response to the Israeli military offensive in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah militia and the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then announced retaliation. Since then, international efforts have been underway to prevent a further escalation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf