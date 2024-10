Data & facts for tourism strategy

In order to build on these successes in the future, those responsible at Vorarlberg Tourismus are relying on the insights gained from the "Vorarlberg Real Laboratory". As part of this project, students from the University of Eichstätt, under the direction of Professor Harald Pechlaner, will be looking at the further development of the living space, which is influenced by crises, the economic situation, health and demographic changes, for example, and affects travel behavior. In a second project ("Tourism Navigator"), data is being collected and evaluated. This data is also incorporated into the strategic orientation.