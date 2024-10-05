Vorteilswelt
Extreme drought

Tributary of the Amazon reaches record low

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 13:18

The second largest tributary of the Amazon in Brazil has reached the lowest water level in its history. The level of the Rio Negro was 12.66 meters, reported the Geological Survey of Brazil (SGB). This is the lowest level since 1902.

Parts of the river in the provincial capital of Manaus are already dry due to the severe drought. Many residents on the riverbanks can normally only get around on the rivers by boat. However, the boats have now run aground, making it difficult to supply the communities with water, food or medicine (see video above).

"If my boat lies ashore here, I don't earn any money," said local resident Raimundo Filho to the news portal "G1". According to forecasts, the level of the Rio Negro could drop even further in the coming days.

The current drought follows flooding. (Bild: AFP/Michael Dantas)
Many people can only get around by boat. (Bild: AFP/Michael Dantas)
The water level could drop even further in the coming days. (Bild: AFP/Michael Dantas)
Drought after flooding
In Brazil, where most of the Amazon region is located, more than a third of the national territory is affected by the extreme drought. This is the most severe drought since systematic measurements began in 1950, and experts believe it is linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change.

"The years 2021 and 2022 were characterized by major floods, the years 2023 and 2024 by major droughts. This is an indication that extremes are becoming more frequent," said the national coordinator of the SGB's hydrological warning system, Artur Matos.

