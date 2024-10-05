Extreme drought
Tributary of the Amazon reaches record low
The second largest tributary of the Amazon in Brazil has reached the lowest water level in its history. The level of the Rio Negro was 12.66 meters, reported the Geological Survey of Brazil (SGB). This is the lowest level since 1902.
Parts of the river in the provincial capital of Manaus are already dry due to the severe drought. Many residents on the riverbanks can normally only get around on the rivers by boat. However, the boats have now run aground, making it difficult to supply the communities with water, food or medicine (see video above).
"If my boat lies ashore here, I don't earn any money," said local resident Raimundo Filho to the news portal "G1". According to forecasts, the level of the Rio Negro could drop even further in the coming days.
Drought after flooding
In Brazil, where most of the Amazon region is located, more than a third of the national territory is affected by the extreme drought. This is the most severe drought since systematic measurements began in 1950, and experts believe it is linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change.
"The years 2021 and 2022 were characterized by major floods, the years 2023 and 2024 by major droughts. This is an indication that extremes are becoming more frequent," said the national coordinator of the SGB's hydrological warning system, Artur Matos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.