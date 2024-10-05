“Time for us to qualify for the World Cup!”

Your two former clubs, Austria and GAK, are meeting again today!

I'm extremely happy about that. I came to Graz when I was twelve, and four years later I was allowed to play with the professionals for the first time after I was unable to play and so that we had enough players. After the first session, Walter Schachner told me that I would stay with him. That was a decisive moment in my career. Every game was a highlight for me. Even when I was on the bench. The bankruptcy was mentally difficult to digest.