“Time for us to qualify for the World Cup!”
Ex-team player Zlatko Junuzovic believes Austria is ready for the 2026 major event The player's status has changed a lot Young kicker finds "Sladdi" more arrogant these days Reunion of his former clubs.
"Krone":Mr. Junuzovic, you played 55 international matches and last played for Austria in 2017. Will the national team make it to the 2026 World Cup?
Zlatko Junuzovic: Yes, the time is ripe for us to qualify for the World Cup. We have the quality, and there was a lot to take away and learn from the last EURO.
You moved from Vienna Austria to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in 2012. However, it was a rocky road to signing a contract.
Absolutely! It was a process that took forever. Nowadays, it's much easier for players to move abroad. In the past, you had to deliver constantly for years to make it onto a list. I was named Footballer of the Year in Austria in 2010 and was voted Austria's Player of the Season. But there was no offer at the time that would have made me seriously think about it! Austria wasn't yet such a strong figurehead.
Is that even conceivable nowadays?
No, our national team players in particular enjoy a completely different reputation abroad. Back then, if someone from the domestic Bundesliga dared to make the leap to Germany, we were still ridiculed as Austrians. Now many legionnaires have matured into important pillars.
Your two former clubs, Austria and GAK, are meeting again today!
I'm extremely happy about that. I came to Graz when I was twelve, and four years later I was allowed to play with the professionals for the first time after I was unable to play and so that we had enough players. After the first session, Walter Schachner told me that I would stay with him. That was a decisive moment in my career. Every game was a highlight for me. Even when I was on the bench. The bankruptcy was mentally difficult to digest.
And at Austria?
We had great personalities there, such as Dragovic, Baumgartlinger and Liendl. The team, the environment and the style of play were very cool.
Do you remember what happened on April 25, 2010?
Sure! We celebrated a 5:1 victory with Austria against Mattersburg. I scored with a bicycle kick and my goal was voted the most beautiful in Bundesliga history in an online poll. Moments like that stay with you forever.
You still have your player's pass with Salzburger AK in the fourth division, how often do you still play on the pitch?
Very rarely, my children are active themselves, which takes up a lot of my time. As does my role as a scout at Salzburg.
How do you see the sporting situation in Salzburg?
The bar is set very high there, we didn't become champions last season as expected and are still winless in the Champions League. This is new territory for many players, but the lads will fight their way out of it, the quality in the team is incredibly high.
As a professional footballer, you had a lot to do with young players. What has changed in the younger generation over the years?
When I was young, I had to be much more disciplined. Today's young people are more arrogant, and a lot is controlled via social networks in particular. Many get upset if there is no offer on the table after three good games.
Are social networks dangerous for footballers?
Definitely - especially for young players, who can quickly lose touch with reality through Facebook, Instagram, etc. The business is extremely fast-moving and most of them can hardly concentrate on the sport. But there are exceptions, like the ex-Salzburg players Haaland and Seiwald.
