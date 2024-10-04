Hofer goes to Burgenland: praise for SPÖ state leader

Hofer: "Very good relationship with Doskozil"

The FPÖ also had a positive tone towards the SPÖ. When asked at a press conference in Eisenstadt on Friday whether his candidacy could cause worries for the Social Democrats, Hofer said: "We will have a fantastic result, but we are certainly not a nightmare." On the contrary, he described his personal relationship with Doskozil as "very good" and that there was also a good basis for discussion with the other parties. "I am tough on the matter and remain firm in my tone. I will not pretend."