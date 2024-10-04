Red-blue after the election?
Hofer goes to Burgenland: praise for SPÖ state leader
The current third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer, wants to come first with the FPÖ in the Burgenland state elections in January 2025. At a press conference on Friday, he spoke of "coming home". And he emphasized his good relationship with SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. A first indication that red-blue is already being worked on in the background?
The Burgenland election campaign has been spiced up since Thursday evening. Since it was announced that Norbert Hofer will be the FPÖ's top candidate in next year's state elections, the cards have suddenly been reshuffled.
FPÖ in first place in Burgenland in the national elections
The SPÖ with Governor Hans Peter Doskozil not only has to fear for its absolute victory, but first place is no longer set in stone. As a reminder: in last Sunday's national elections, the FPÖ came first in Burgenland, while the SPÖ fell to third place.
Red-blue in Burgenland between 2015 and 2020
The election could also have an impact on national politics in that it could lead to a red-blue coalition in Burgenland. Incidentally, this already existed there once before - between 2015 and 2020. Doskozil was part of the government from 2017, initially as provincial councillor and from the beginning of 2019 as governor (he replaced Hans Niessl). The cooperation with the FPÖ was characterized by handshake quality back then, Doskozil said this year in January.
Doskozil open to coalition with FPÖ
Even then, he did not rule out another red-blue coalition at state level. This is because the FPÖ leadership in the state is clearly different from Herbert Kickl. "The people in Burgenland do not divide the population. And that is a significant difference," said Doskozil.
Hofer: "Very good relationship with Doskozil"
The FPÖ also had a positive tone towards the SPÖ. When asked at a press conference in Eisenstadt on Friday whether his candidacy could cause worries for the Social Democrats, Hofer said: "We will have a fantastic result, but we are certainly not a nightmare." On the contrary, he described his personal relationship with Doskozil as "very good" and that there was also a good basis for discussion with the other parties. "I am tough on the matter and remain firm in my tone. I will not pretend."
Hofer greatly appreciates Doskozil as a person and as a Burgenlander. The FPÖ politician believes that the chances of a red-blue coalition after the state elections are certainly there. "I think that would be good for Burgenland," said Hofer.
Kickl hopes for a "blue state governor"
FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl expressed his delight on Friday during his meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen that a solution had been found in Burgenland. If he has his way, there will soon be a "blue governor" there with Hofer.
Problems with Kickl? Hofer denies it
Hofer also denied rumors that the party leader wanted to "get rid of" him at federal level, saying that he had a "very good, trusting relationship" with Kickl: "We made the decision for ourselves and then informed the federal party. I hope they are not angry with us there." He had made the decision himself while doing sport - on the rowing machine - and had already colored his social media channels red and gold afterwards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
