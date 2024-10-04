Role model for everyone
Faster than the young guard at 63
Young runners can only marvel at this: Sabine Hofer from Salzburg still achieves peak physical performance at the age of 63 and is a role model for many. The masters athlete will be just as much the center of attention on Sunday in the city of Mozart as the stars of the scene.
Andreas Vojta and, in the absence of the chilled Julia Mayer, defending champion Larissa Matz or Sandrina Illes are the favorites at the half marathon state championships in Salzburg on Sunday. These title fights will be held as part of the "Everyman Run", which was launched 40 years ago. But it's not just the stars of the scene who take center stage, but also "everyman" or "everywoman".
Like Sabine Hofer, a master runner from Salzburg, who has already caused a sensation again this year: At the World Championships in Gothenburg, she ran to five medals in her age group over 60 - gold, three silver and bronze.
"Aim for a fast time!"
Within ten days, the 63-year-old completed a mammoth program that young runners can only marvel at. The Salzburg native became world champion in the 10 km road race, took silver in the cross-country, with the half marathon team and over 5000 m, as well as bronze in the half marathon despite illness. To top it all off, she came fourth in the 1500 m. There is no doubt that she will win her age group at the national championships on Sunday. "I'm aiming for a fast time," laughs Sabine Hofer, who knows the course inside out from her training sessions: "I could run blindfolded!"
A fairytale career
Her career reads like something out of a storybook. "I didn't start running until I was 40," says the endurance athlete, who had already been involved in all sorts of sports before that - horse riding, tennis, hiking and skiing. "I did run to school as a child." But she only became a runner relatively late. A work colleague got her going. Straight away on longer distances. "I quickly realized that this was my thing!" She was an ultra runner and ran marathons, which she no longer aims to do for health reasons. She is content with distances up to the half marathon, where she demonstrates an incredible range and class.
She holds all ÖLV records in her age group from 800 m to the half marathon. Running has become the ideal sport for her. "It's insanely fun, I love running in the countryside, it gives me a lot. You can run anytime and anywhere with little effort - even into old age!" As she proves herself and sees time and again at the Masters Championships at the European and World Championships. "There are 100-year-olds running there! Hats off!" And she loves the flair of these championships. "It's very informal, you always meet old and new friends." The organization at these masters competitions is gigantic. "In Gothenburg there were 6000 participants at the start. Only a professional team like the one in Sweden can organize a championship like this!"
The competitions in the stadium and on the road or cross-country run in parallel. She herself also commuted back and forth day after day, winning five world championship medals while running. A role model for everyone!
51st individual title for Vojta?
Andreas Vojta has respect for defending champion Hans-Peter Innerhofer at the national championships organized by Hannes Langer ("SportImPuls") and also rates his training partner Dominik Stadlmann highly. "I certainly want to set a fast pace," says the 35-year-old, who is aiming for another great success on the fast course in his great career. If he wins, it would be his 51st individual title at the national championships and also a good step towards his planned start at the Valencia Marathon on December 1st.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.