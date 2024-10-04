State election
Green election campaign finale: “It’s all about the sausage”
The Vorarlberg Greens want to remain in coalition with the ÖVP in the future - and are calling for a duel with the Freedom Party.
In view of the fact that the Vorarlberg FPÖ came very close to the ÖVP in the most recent National Council elections, the other parties are in danger of being overshadowed in the battle for first place. The Vorarlberg Greens are also aware of this and are therefore trying to give the state election a completely different headline: It is about nothing other than a decision on direction, the question is whether black-green or black-blue will govern after the election. "The ÖVP will provide the governor and decide between green and blue.
Common ground before dividing lines
"If you want black-green, you have to vote green. Only a green vote prevents black-blue", emphasizes state spokesperson Daniel Zadra. Co-state spokesperson Eva Hammerer is even clearer: "Vorarlberg is different. Vorarlberg lives cohesion and puts what we have in common before what divides us. Agitation and division have no place here. The state election will decide whether we in Vorarlberg move forward into a good future with climate protection and strong cooperation or whether we fall back into the fossil past with climate deniers."
The duel for provincial governor is a fairy tale. The ÖVP is only interested in using this narrative to mobilize its own supporters.
To ring in the final spurt of the election campaign in Bregenz, the Green dual leadership received prominent support in the person of Health Minister Johannes Rauch. Rauch's main concern was to dispel the "fairy tale of the duel for governor": "The ÖVP is only interested in mobilizing its own supporters with this narrative." In view of this escalation, it is important not to lose sight of what is actually at stake in the upcoming elections: "For Vorarlberg, it's all about the sausage now. We must not allow our beautiful state to be ruined by a right-wing government!"
The Blue Party has shown what it stands for in all state governments in which it has held responsibility: Road construction instead of climate protection, stove premium for women, tightening of social welfare, harassment of migrants. "Vorarlberg will decide on October 13 whether climate protection, the welfare state, women's rights and human rights will continue to take center stage or whether we will go the same way as Lower Austria, Upper Austria or Salzburg," says Rauch.
