Green election campaign finale: “It’s all about the sausage”

In view of the fact that the Vorarlberg FPÖ came very close to the ÖVP in the most recent National Council elections, the other parties are in danger of being overshadowed in the battle for first place. The Vorarlberg Greens are also aware of this and are therefore trying to give the state election a completely different headline: It is about nothing other than a decision on direction, the question is whether black-green or black-blue will govern after the election. "The ÖVP will provide the governor and decide between green and blue.