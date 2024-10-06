LIVE from 5pm: Sturm Graz vs Red Bull Salzburg

There were three draws in the four league duels in the pre-season, Salzburg won once thanks to a goal from Mads Bidstrup away from home with 1:0 and thought they were already on their way to another league title. In the end, however, Sturm laughed as they did in the Cup semi-final. Bidstrup now saw certain parallels with their rivals. "In the last few days, we've been working through the Brest game and trying to get that match out of our heads because we need all our strength for the clash with Sturm. The starting position is similar for both clubs," said the Dane.