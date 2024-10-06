Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Sturm Graz vs Red Bull Salzburg
9th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Sturm Graz will host FC Red Bull Salzburg at the end of the matchday. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The champions welcome their "runners-up" for the first major clash of the season - but Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg are not necessarily going into the Bundesliga clash in a stronger position on both sides. In addition to defeats in the Champions League, there have also been discussions off the pitch in recent days. While Salzburg's goalkeeper Janis Blaswich is under close scrutiny, Sturm fears for the future of sporting director Andreas Schicker.
"Everything else is up to Andi Schicker!"
The sporting director could move to Hoffenheim during the upcoming international break, according to German media reports, an agreement has already been reached. Schicker confirmed the renewed contact with the German Bundesliga club during the CL match against Brugge. The Styrian had already made no secret of the fact that his goal was to work in Germany at some point.
Schicker has a "very open relationship" with Christian Ilzer, who he once brought to Graz, as Sturm's coach noted on Friday. When asked whether it was his wish for Schicker to stay, Ilzer said: "My wish is that we beat Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday." He had "clearly discussed" the matter with Schicker on Thursday. Ilzer did not want to reveal any more. "Everything else is up to Andi Schicker," he noted.
"Of course there is unrest at Salzburg!"
Sturm's coach was more open when looking back on the defeat against Brugge (0:1) and looking ahead. He expected another strong opponent at a high level in the "absolute top match" in front of a sell-out crowd on Sunday. "Salzburg played a very good game against Brest for 60 minutes. Of course, Salzburg are unsettled after two defeats (in the CL, editor's note), but they are still a very good team," said Ilzer. "We can expect to be pushed to the limit."
Ilzer will not decide which eleven will start until Saturday - unlike Salzburg, who started on Tuesday, Sturm have one day off. Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Gregory Wüthrich will no longer be an issue this calendar year. According to Ilzer, Gorenc Stankovic's elbow operation went well, but it will still take up to ten weeks before the Slovenian can return to action. Wüthrich (knee) will also be out for ten to twelve weeks.
"No time to moan or make excuses!"
After the 4-0 defeat against Stade Brest, Salzburg have to deal with defensive weaknesses and the displeasure of their own fans. There was even jeering from the stands for goalkeeper Blaswich, who has since been called up to the German national team. Alexander Schlager was loudly challenged. Coach Pep Lijnders is facing his first difficult situation in Salzburg, despite his team leading the Bundesliga table on points lost. The Dutchman is banking on a quick chance to turn the tide.
"Everything happens very quickly in soccer. We lost in the Champions League on Tuesday, and on Sunday we have another top match at league leaders Sturm Graz. There's no time to moan or make excuses," said Lijnders. He called for the best possible preparation for the game in Graz "in order to be successful and show a reaction".
There were three draws in the four league duels in the pre-season, Salzburg won once thanks to a goal from Mads Bidstrup away from home with 1:0 and thought they were already on their way to another league title. In the end, however, Sturm laughed as they did in the Cup semi-final. Bidstrup now saw certain parallels with their rivals. "In the last few days, we've been working through the Brest game and trying to get that match out of our heads because we need all our strength for the clash with Sturm. The starting position is similar for both clubs," said the Dane.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
