LIVE from 14:30: LASK against Austria Klagenfurt

After the recent disappointment in the Conference League, LASK's next opponent in the Austrian Bundesliga seems to come just in time. Before the home match against Austria Klagenfurt, the Linzers have not lost against the Carinthians in 21 competitive matches, including regional league duels. Three points against Peter Pacult's side would probably make the 2-2 draw against Djurgården easier to digest, despite taking a 2-0 lead.
"They are a team that is very clear in its development!"
After all, LASK have been unbeaten in four matches, but Klagenfurt have been even better of late, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. "They are a team that has consistently proven over the last few years that they are very clear in their development," explained coach Markus Schopp.
The Styrian had high praise for Pacult. "Peter has lived soccer for many years, he knows how to direct and read the game. He doesn't make the game too complicated and is an incredible expert. I know from Hartberg what it means to achieve something with few resources."
"There needs to be more discipline, more clarity!"
Despite all his admiration for the Viennese, Schopp is still aiming for three points for LASK. "We're playing at home, taking a lot from the last game and will do better again. The team is aware that we have to score points," emphasized Schopp and held his squad to account after a month in office: "I'm already further ahead in my expectations, which is why I'm so strict. There needs to be more discipline, more clarity. We need to make more plans."
Schopp received some bad news immediately after the Conference League match: Moses Usor suffered a torn cruciate ligament on Thursday, will have surgery on Monday and will be out for months. "That's extremely bitter for us," said the coach.
"The team spirit is good, the mood is positive!"
Pacult also has a short-term absence to lament, Philipp Wydra had to undergo an appendectomy. Sebastian Soto is also unavailable, but Kosmas Gkezos returns after serving his ban. Pacult is in good spirits ahead of the trip to Linz. "The team spirit is good, the mood is positive."
The 64-year-old is naturally unconcerned by his club's negative record against LASK. "That's just statistics, every game starts from scratch. We've also come close to beating them on one or two occasions," explained Pacult.
