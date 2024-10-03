Olympic hero Bontus is the athlete of the year!

"He has retained this relaxed attitude from freestyle, where he comes from, and from the environment in which he grew up. But he also has this race intelligence, he has understood exactly what it takes to be successful in Olympic kiting," said Roman Hagara, double Olympic champion and head of the technology department at the OeSV. Association sports director Matthias Schmid is of the same opinion: "He learns damn fast. He has fun with it, but is still fully focused."