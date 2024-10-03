New "Niki" winner
Olympic hero Bontus is the athlete of the year!
Valentin Bontus is Austria's Sportsman of the Year for the first time! The kitesurfing Olympian came out on top in the voting for the NIKI, organized by the sports journalists' association Sports Media Austria (SMA), ahead of ski jumper Stefan Kraft and alpine skiing ace Manuel Feller.
The Lower Austrian Bontus received a total of 1129 points for his gold-winning performance at the Summer Games before Marseille, and was ranked number 1 110 times by the media representatives. He was followed by overall World Cup winner Kraft with 891 points and 78 first places and slalom shot put winner Feller with 477 and 15. Bontus is the first sailor to win Sportsman of the Year, joining cyclist Felix Gall on the list in 2023.
Without a doubt: 2024 is the year of kitesurfer Valentin Bontus - his victory in the Olympic Formula Kite premiere at the Summer Games in France also made the Lower Austrian a high-flyer in the athlete vote. This is exactly where the 23-year-old, self-confessed "adrenaline junkie" is in his element. "When you float a little, it's indescribable," explained Bontus at the Olympics. His feeling and handling of the kite and foil are a red-white-red success story.
Bontus has felt at home on the water since childhood. As his father had already started kitesurfing in 1999, every vacation at the Bontus home was spent by the sea. At the age of seven or eight, when he was heavy enough, he started kitesurfing. It didn't always go smoothly; he tore the cruciate and medial ligaments in his left knee once. But that didn't change his passion.
When the discipline became Olympic, nothing could stop the athlete from the Podersdorf Yacht Club. "It's amazing to be the first Austrian to take part in a new Olympic sport and make history," he said in Marseille, where the Olympic sailing competitions were held.
To realize this dream, Bontus had been in the weight room and on the water more often than ever before, bringing his 105 kg into harmony with the elements and his equipment. "You have to be physically and muscularly fit when you're on the water at 70 km/h," explained the powerhouse.
So far, his ambition has not dampened his enjoyment of the fast-paced sport and the freedom on the water. "I think that's the advantage I have over the others, that I really enjoy the whole thing," said Bontus. This enthusiasm brought him gold on the highest stage this year after winning European and World Championship bronze - and a lot of recognition.
"He has retained this relaxed attitude from freestyle, where he comes from, and from the environment in which he grew up. But he also has this race intelligence, he has understood exactly what it takes to be successful in Olympic kiting," said Roman Hagara, double Olympic champion and head of the technology department at the OeSV. Association sports director Matthias Schmid is of the same opinion: "He learns damn fast. He has fun with it, but is still fully focused."
Despite his "flyover", Bontus returned home from France feeling grounded. "It's a gold medal and not a life-changing event. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. I hope not, because my life is fine the way it is right now." Being voted "Sportsman of the Year" will do nothing to change that. Bontus is already looking ahead to the next Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
The top 10 for the men:
1st BONTUS Valentin (kitesurfing) 1129 votes
2. KRAFT Stefan (ski jumping) 891
3. FELLER Manuel (alpine skiing) 477
4. SCHUBERT Jakob (climbing) 360
5. AUBÖCK Felix (swimming) 303
6. SABITZER Marcel (soccer) 194
7. KARL Benjamin (snowboarding) 153
8. WEISSHAIDINGER Lukas (athletics) 140
9. PREINING Thomas (motor sports) 103
10. STRAKA Sepp (golf) 100
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.