Voitsberger from the 1st division to the 2nd Bundesliga

Still active in the first division at the age of 17, the 22-year-old is particularly full of praise for his coach at the time: "Walther Eccher let me play in the top division for the first time and that's when the journey began, and I'm still grateful to him for that today." A journey that, as he says himself, led him to the regional league too early and therefore back to the national league, where he became a regular player. "Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to take two steps forward," the defender is honest with himself. The fact that he is now mixing up the 2nd division in Voitsberg of all places, less than ten minutes from his home town, is no coincidence: "In Frauental, I found out from a teammate that Voitsberg was still looking for a defender. I knew this was my chance, so I simply called the coach myself and recommended myself. I signed the next day."