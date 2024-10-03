Austria’s ambassador had to report to Iran

Iranian missiles hit air bases

On Tuesday evening, Iran attacked Israel with around 200 missiles - the second time after an attack with hundreds of drones and missiles in April. According to the Israeli army, a large number of the missiles were intercepted. However, some of the missiles also hit air bases and caused damage. "No infrastructure (...) was damaged," assured the Israeli military on Wednesday. According to Tehran, it was a retaliatory action for the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, among other things.