After criticism of attack
Austria’s ambassador had to report to Iran
The Iranian missile attacks on Israel have now led to diplomatic skirmishes between Austria and the Mullah regime. On Wednesday, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna to express the red-white-red protest against this aggression. The following day, Austria's ambassador had to report to Tehran.
The German ambassador also had to see the Iranian foreign minister. This measure was justified with the "unacceptable move by Germany and Austria to convene the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran", according to the state news agency IRNA.
The attacks on Israel were described as a "legitimate, responsible and effective response by our country in punishing the Zionist aggressor regime". It was also emphasized at the meeting that the country was "fully determined to defend its security".
Iranian missiles hit air bases
On Tuesday evening, Iran attacked Israel with around 200 missiles - the second time after an attack with hundreds of drones and missiles in April. According to the Israeli army, a large number of the missiles were intercepted. However, some of the missiles also hit air bases and caused damage. "No infrastructure (...) was damaged," assured the Israeli military on Wednesday. According to Tehran, it was a retaliatory action for the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, among other things.
