How we can ensure animal welfare every day

4. meat consumption - quality instead of quantity

Almost every day you make an important choice in front of the supermarket shelf and you may not even realize how much power you have. Because your purchase is always also a production order and determines how well the pig, cow or chicken has fared in its life. It is therefore up to all of us to give meat the status it once had. It wasn't on the table every day, but it came from a trusted farmer and from good, regional husbandry. So if you want to avoid putting animals on your plate that have been kept in poor conditions, you need to rethink your diet. Better less often, but the best organic quality from Austria!