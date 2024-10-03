Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concerns about fundamental rights

“Foreign interference”: EU takes Hungary to court

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 13:16

The time has come: the EU Commission is taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice! The case concerns a law with which Viktor Orbán's government wants to prevent "foreign interference". 

0 Kommentare

The so-called Sovereignty Act violates European law, the Commission declared on Thursday. 

Brussels sees means of restricting freedom of expression
Brussels sees the newly created Hungarian government authority to monitor state "sovereignty" as a means of restricting freedom of expression and other fundamental European rights in Hungary.

Proceedings already initiated in February
The Commission had already initiated proceedings against Hungary in February. According to the Commission, the "Law on the Protection of Sovereignty" and the authority set up at the end of January restrict, among other things, "the right to the protection of personal data, freedom of expression and information, freedom of association and the right to vote of EU citizens", Brussels was told at the time.

The authority, which is enshrined in the Hungarian constitution, has the task of "identifying and investigating organizations that receive funding from abroad and aim to influence the will of voters". 

Several independent Hungarian media outlets had already issued a joint statement after the law was passed protesting against possible restrictions on press freedom by the new authority.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf