“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The one-year-old male dog Kofu (pictured right) and his friend Kiara (11 mo.) came to the Linz animal shelter as surrogates. It quickly became apparent that the duo must have been kept in a very isolated environment. They must not have known much in their lives. We are therefore looking for an animal lover with dog experience who is willing to make up for lost time with the two of them. Phone: 0732/247887.