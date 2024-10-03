Vorteilswelt
Netflix hit series

Justine Lupe reveals her sweet secret from the set

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 11:33

The Netflix series "Nobody Wants This" has turned out to be a real hit. Everyone wants to know if Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and "sex podcast chick" Joanne (Kristen Bell) will get together. In addition to the charming characters, there is now also a sweet surprise behind the scenes. 

0 Kommentare

Justine Lupe (35), who plays the bubbly Morgan, Joanne's sister and co-host of the cheeky sex talk show, has revealed a heart-warming secret from filming. 

In an Instagram post, Lupe revealed that she was five months pregnant while working on the series with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. She kept her pregnancy a secret for a long time, not only from viewers but also from the crew and many of her colleagues.

In the series, Kristen Bell as Joanne and Justine Lupe as Morgan are sisters who run a naughty sex podcast together. (Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)
In the series, Kristen Bell as Joanne and Justine Lupe as Morgan are sisters who run a naughty sex podcast together.
(Bild: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

"Carried through pregnancy with warmth"
Commenting on a series of set photos, in which she also proudly shows off her baby bump, Lupe wrote: "This show has carried me through my first five plus months of pregnancy with so much warmth."

"Masterful" cameraman
With Erin Foster at her side, she also had a pregnant showrunner, with colleague Kristen Bell "a tireless advocate of motherhood" and cameraman Adrian Peng Correia "masterfully prevented" her pregnancy from showing, she was able to enjoy this special time very much.

She also shared a funny moment from the set: "When my Gucci skirt ripped up the front and back in the middle of the night, everyone thought I was just falling apart - no one had any idea I was pregnant!"

Lupe went on to gush about the experience: "I had so much fun with this show and especially with my role as Morgan. I hope you enjoy it too!"

This heartwarming story makes the hit show "Nobody Wants This" that little bit more endearing and there are already rumors that the series will continue. 

