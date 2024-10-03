Why do dolphins smile? New findings are surprising

Can mirror conspecifics

The bottlenose dolphins mainly show an expression called "open mouth" during social play with other dolphins or - more rarely - humans, almost never during individual play. If the playmate could see the open mouth, it often opened its mouth as well - which gives the impression to humans that the animals are laughing happily at each other. The results showed that the open-mouth expression also occurs in dolphins and that bottlenose dolphins are probably able to mirror the behavior of conspecifics, according to the researchers.