Italy expects a decline in tourism in 2024

Italian tourists are punishing the tour operators' price increases and are drastically cutting back on their vacations and stays abroad (...) Accommodation providers, bathing establishments, restaurateurs and tourism professionals in general have made significant price increases, betting on the upturn in foreign tourism in Italy. This has prompted Italians to drastically reduce their vacations in the country over the course of the year.

Präsident des Konsumentenschutzverbands Assoutenti, Gabriele Melluso