High prices
Italy expects a decline in tourism in 2024
Italy expects the number of tourists to fall by 2.5% in 2024 as a whole. By the end of this year, 130.3 million arrivals and 445.3 million overnight stays are expected, which corresponds to a decrease of 2.5% and 0.4% respectively compared to 2023.
The decline is mainly due to Italian tourists, who are enjoying fewer vacations due to higher prices. According to a study by the Demoskopika opinion research institute, arrivals are expected to fall by 4.5% and overnight stays by 2.5%.
For foreigners, arrivals are expected to remain stable (minus 0.6 percent) and overnight stays to increase (1.4 percent).
Italian tourists are punishing the tour operators' price increases and are drastically cutting back on their vacations and stays abroad (...) Accommodation providers, bathing establishments, restaurateurs and tourism professionals in general have made significant price increases, betting on the upturn in foreign tourism in Italy. This has prompted Italians to drastically reduce their vacations in the country over the course of the year.
Präsident des Konsumentenschutzverbands Assoutenti, Gabriele Melluso
In the vacation month of August alone, prices for campsites rose by 12.9 percent, hotels by 4 percent and other accommodation establishments by 7.2 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.