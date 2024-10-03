Vorteilswelt
"Supaaa Sale"

10 things you wouldn’t expect to find at Penny

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 08:21

Looking for useful appliances, practical aids or maybe even a few unusual discoveries? From now until Wednesday, October 9, customers can go bargain hunting in all Penny stores in Austria. With the "Supaaa Sale", a total of 822 heavily discounted items can be shopped for - including things you wouldn't have expected to find at Penny. While stocks last.

0 Kommentare

From a kebab grill to a blood pressure monitor to a hedge trimmer: There's plenty of unexpected things to discover at Penny's bargain promotion from October 3 to 9 - and with up to 75% off!


The 10 most unusual products in the Penny sale:

  • Folding rowing machine - 75% discount - €37.25
  • Elliptical trainer for abs, legs and bottom - 60% off - €31.99
  • Kebab grill - 50 % discount - € 29.99
  • Shunting jack - 75 % discount - € 9.24
  • Blood pressure monitor - 50 % discount - € 10.99
  • Rose quartz roller - 75 % discount - € 3.74
  • Dumpling grill - 75 % discount - € 8.74
  • Radiant heater - 60 % discount - € 31.99
  • Roller couch for the workshop - 75 % discount - € 11.24
  • Robot vacuum cleaner - 50% discount - €49.50
"Our customers should not only get the best price for everyday items, but also discover unique products that they might not otherwise have expected to find in our store."

Kai Pataky, Penny Österreich Geschäftsführer

In addition to the somewhat unexpected products, customers will also find plenty of everyday heroes - clothes horse, sports shoes, sweatshirts, flannel shirts, shopping baskets and hedge trimmers. With this large(est) selection, Penny shows once again that high quality and low prices can go hand in hand.

(Bild: Penny)
(Bild: Penny)

About Penny

Penny, the brand discounter of REWE International AG, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Austria in 2023. With over 300 stores, more than 2,900 employees and a product range of around 2,000 items, Penny stands for fresh and brand quality at low prices.

Penny offers unique advice from butchers at well over 200 locations. The motto for fruit and vegetables is "fresh until the till closes", while bread and pastries come fresh from the store oven several times a day. The range is supplemented by weekly changing products and promotions in the non-food and food areas. Penny customers have access to the largest domestic customer club, the jö Bonus Club.

Bezahlte Anzeige
