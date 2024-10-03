"Supaaa Sale"
10 things you wouldn’t expect to find at Penny
Looking for useful appliances, practical aids or maybe even a few unusual discoveries? From now until Wednesday, October 9, customers can go bargain hunting in all Penny stores in Austria. With the "Supaaa Sale", a total of 822 heavily discounted items can be shopped for - including things you wouldn't have expected to find at Penny. While stocks last.
From a kebab grill to a blood pressure monitor to a hedge trimmer: There's plenty of unexpected things to discover at Penny's bargain promotion from October 3 to 9 - and with up to 75% off!
The 10 most unusual products in the Penny sale:
- Folding rowing machine - 75% discount - €37.25
- Elliptical trainer for abs, legs and bottom - 60% off - €31.99
- Kebab grill - 50 % discount - € 29.99
- Shunting jack - 75 % discount - € 9.24
- Blood pressure monitor - 50 % discount - € 10.99
- Rose quartz roller - 75 % discount - € 3.74
- Dumpling grill - 75 % discount - € 8.74
- Radiant heater - 60 % discount - € 31.99
- Roller couch for the workshop - 75 % discount - € 11.24
- Robot vacuum cleaner - 50% discount - €49.50
"Our customers should not only get the best price for everyday items, but also discover unique products that they might not otherwise have expected to find in our store."
Kai Pataky, Penny Österreich Geschäftsführer
In addition to the somewhat unexpected products, customers will also find plenty of everyday heroes - clothes horse, sports shoes, sweatshirts, flannel shirts, shopping baskets and hedge trimmers. With this large(est) selection, Penny shows once again that high quality and low prices can go hand in hand.
About Penny
Penny, the brand discounter of REWE International AG, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Austria in 2023. With over 300 stores, more than 2,900 employees and a product range of around 2,000 items, Penny stands for fresh and brand quality at low prices.
Penny offers unique advice from butchers at well over 200 locations. The motto for fruit and vegetables is "fresh until the till closes", while bread and pastries come fresh from the store oven several times a day. The range is supplemented by weekly changing products and promotions in the non-food and food areas. Penny customers have access to the largest domestic customer club, the jö Bonus Club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.