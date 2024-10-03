Vorteilswelt
Disgust alarm at "MIB"

That’s why the set had to be cleared because of Will Smith

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 07:32

If he's not in acute danger of being slapped for this anecdote. In the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa", the director of the cult film "Men in Black" revealed an anecdote about working with Will Smith that will really piss off the quick-witted star.

According to Barry Sonnenfeld, he had to vacate the set for three hours in 1997 because Smith's flatulence had acutely polluted the air.

"We need a ladder immediately"
According to the filmmaker, the farting incident occurred when they were filming in a car with Smith and co-star Tommy Lee Jones. Because the car had to change shape while driving in the air, it was necessary to shoot the scene in a "hermetically sealed chamber".

Will Smith, Rip Torn and Tommy Lee Jones in "Men in Black" (Bild: PHOTO PRESS SERVICE Vienna)
Will Smith, Rip Torn and Tommy Lee Jones in "Men in Black"
(Bild: PHOTO PRESS SERVICE Vienna)

Sonnenfeld: "We had closed the doors and I shouted 'Camera rolls' when Will Smith's voice came out of the car. He said, 'Oh God, I'm so sorry Tommy. We need the ladder now'. Tommy replied 'That's ok Will, don't worry Will'."

"Will Smith is a farter"
Although he had no idea what was going on, the director had the ladder brought over so that Lee and Smith could climb out of the car: "As soon as Tommy had one foot on the ground, he stormed out and left."

Seconds later, Sonnenfeld and the rest of the crew knew exactly why: "Will Smith is a farter. And believe me, you don't want to be in a small, closed-off room when Will Smith is driving one. You don't even want to be around him when you're at the Disney ranch together and he's farting."

"Men in Black" became a hit movie despite the bad air and grossed 584 million dollars worldwide.

