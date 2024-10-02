Analysis and outlook
FPÖ now looking for the royal road to the chancellorship
In the first meetings after the election victory, the FPÖ made internal personnel decisions. The brilliant blue electoral success was analyzed in detail and the composition of the blue negotiating team was also discussed. The appointment of the President of the National Council was - at least officially - not discussed. Nevertheless, there is a favorite and two alternatives.
The Freedom Party leaders celebrated their brilliant election victory for two days before they went into the first of two committee meetings at 3pm on Wednesday. First the presidium met, then the blue party executive committee.
The first item on the agenda was a political analysis of the party's own election success, which was left to General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will be the first party leader to receive Herbert Kickl on Friday at 1 pm. However, it remains to be seen whether he will entrust him with the task of forming a government at this or a later date.
The blue negotiating team
However, at least the negotiating team has already been determined, just in case. The team includes the two General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker, the Federal List Secretary Susanne Fürst, Club Director Norbert Nemeth, the former ÖBB manager Arnold Schiefer and FPÖ-NÖ Club Chairman Reinhard Teufel. Alongside Kickl, they will haggle for government participation for the Blue Party.
The FPÖ leader announced: "This team covers all areas of content that are important for the future of our country." He was confident that he could "secure the voters' clear mandate for change for five good years - so that the 'blue miracle' of Sunday could become a red-white-red miracle for the Austrians".
The recommendation to elect FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl as Chairman of the Freedom Party Parliamentary Club was also unanimously approved.
Question about the President of the National Council unanswered
Even more interesting, however, is what was not discussed at the meetings - at least not officially - the appointment of the First President of the National Council. As reported several times, former presidential candidate Norbert Hofer was considered the absolute favorite for the post. However, Susanne Fürst and Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz were also considered to have a chance.
However, the latter could also serve another term as Ombudsman and is also considered a hot candidate for the post of Club Chairman. For obvious reasons: He also held the office during the last blue government participation, is considered a political professional and the most experienced blue leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
