Anger over “Drexler’s politicization of the police”

Just four days before the national elections, a "police emergency" apparently broke out in Eastern Styria, as critics say, because the black governor of Styria, Christopher Drexler, hastily convened a "blue light summit" in St. Kathrein am Offenegg. As a result, his district ÖVP Weiz eagerly drummed up participants for the afternoon event at the inn. Of course, the invitation was also sent - at relatively short notice - to the Weiz district police command.