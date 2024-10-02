Trial in Feldkirch
Romanian is not a rip-off artist after all
A 52-year-old early retiree had to answer for various scams at the Feldkirch Regional Court on Wednesday. In the end, however, the witness statements were too contradictory for a conviction.
The Romanian early retiree had been accused of shamelessly exploiting the plight of several compatriots in Vorarlberg. The Feldkirch public prosecutor's office dealt with the case for a year. Extensive investigative proceedings were initiated and a number of witnesses were questioned. With the unsatisfactory result that Judge Lisa Pfeifer ultimately had to acquit the 53-year-old Romanian. The witnesses' statements were too contradictory. Others could not have been investigated by the police in the first place, according to Ms. Rat: "Due to these circumstances, it was also not clear whether the victims were actually in a predicament, which was then subsequently exploited by the defendant."
350 euros and more for a desolate room
The invalid pensioner and his family had rented two houses in Lustenau that were in need of renovation, but simply sublet the properties "under the table" to Romanian compatriots, thus creating a lucrative additional income for himself. The Romanians, many of whom do not speak German, are said to have paid between 350 and 500 euros rent per man per night for their desolate rooms. The 53-year-old is also said to have demanded commissions of up to 40 percent from the victims for assistance in dealing with the authorities or obtaining loans. When the accused was finally taken into custody for another matter, the victims reported their compatriot, who had several previous convictions, to the police. However, as they did not stay on the ball afterwards, the 52-year-old can now laugh up his sleeve.
