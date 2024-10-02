Romanian is not a rip-off artist after all

350 euros and more for a desolate room

The invalid pensioner and his family had rented two houses in Lustenau that were in need of renovation, but simply sublet the properties "under the table" to Romanian compatriots, thus creating a lucrative additional income for himself. The Romanians, many of whom do not speak German, are said to have paid between 350 and 500 euros rent per man per night for their desolate rooms. The 53-year-old is also said to have demanded commissions of up to 40 percent from the victims for assistance in dealing with the authorities or obtaining loans. When the accused was finally taken into custody for another matter, the victims reported their compatriot, who had several previous convictions, to the police. However, as they did not stay on the ball afterwards, the 52-year-old can now laugh up his sleeve.