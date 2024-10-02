Paul Gauguin: “Bad Boy” of Classical Modernism

"Gauguin - unexpected" is the title of curator Evelyn Benesch's spectacular show, which she is presenting at the Kunstforum for the first time since the exhibition at the Belvedere anno 60. "We want to do justice to Gauguin and the discrepancy between his life, his sexuality and the fairytale paintings. And it's about the lesser-known Gauguin, who developed his style as a "Synthetist" and a new pictorial quality in Brittany, in the artists' colony of Pont-d'Aven, starting from late Impressionism via Symbolism."