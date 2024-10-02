Vienna: Dangerous boy (15) apparently cannot be stopped

No regular daily structure

"I said that out of anger," the young man claimed during the trial. He doesn't seem to be aware that he is putting people at massive risk with his outings. His life is characterized by setbacks. At the age of five, he was placed in a residential community for children and young people. He has to move five times. There seems to be hardly any structure in the current shared flat. The young people are sent out in the morning and can come back in the evening.