"Krone" notes
Five of a quartet: Rien ne va plus!
As in the 3-0 defeat at Sparta Prague in the Champions League opener, runners-up Red Bull Salzburg were also beaten in their home debut against Stade Brest - the final score was 4-0. While some players were able to make their mark, five players were unable to do anything at all. The "Krone" grades for the game.
Blaswich 2
Had the ball clapped forward at 0:3. The captain had no chance against the other goals.
Morgalla 2
Started with commitment but, like the whole team, tailed off in the second half. Acted unluckily before conceding the second goal.
Piatkowski 1
Never got to grips with Brest's tower Ajorque. At 0:1 he was in a leading role, but also repeatedly made slight mistakes.
Baidoo 2
Returned to the starting eleven but was unable to give the defense any stability.
Dedic 3
Actually had a good day. Offensively the best bull, with good finishes. However, his opponent got away from him at 0:1.
Bidstrup 3
His return was good for the team. However, he was not yet fully fit, which is why he had to come off early.
Gourna-Douath 2
Actually got off to a good start and won many duels. However, he completely lost his grip as the game progressed.
Clark 3
Did a good job and repeatedly initiated attacks. Left the pitch with the score at 0:1.
Daghim 1
Was rarely able to use his speed. Salzburg had a few chances, the Dane didn't have a single one.
Konate 1
Compared to Daghim, he had opportunities but was far too hasty when he did. Completely disappeared in the second half.
Gloukh 3
Was once again the most dangerous Bull in attack. Many actions ran through him, but the Israeli also lacked the decisive punch.
Capaldo 1
Came onto the pitch at 0:1, after which the Bulls conceded three more goals. That really says it all.
Nene 1
See Capaldo. The nimble Malian couldn't get anything going offensively either. That's no way to recommend yourself for the starting eleven.
Bajcetic, Blank, Diambou 0
OUR NOTES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.