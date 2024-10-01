A feast for gourmets
Celebrate the gourmet week with exquisite fall menus
"Fine dining at a fixed price": From October 21 to 27, 2024, Vienna will once again be the focus of the Genusswoche. For one week, renowned top chefs and restaurateurs in the Austrian capital and Lower Austria will be inviting guests to enjoy exquisite autumn menus. This year's highlight: the long-standing cooperation with Schlumberger sparkling wine, which is offered as an included aperitif in all participating restaurants.
"Krone" readers have early bird access and can secure the best seats now!
For one week, over 60 selected restaurants will be focusing on autumnal flavors and creative menus created especially for this event by renowned chefs. The Autumn Gourmet Week is taking place once again this year and invites you to discover the best of regional and international cuisine. From classic Austrian dishes to exotic creations, there is something for everyone. Seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin, chestnuts and game take center stage and guarantee culinary experiences that perfectly capture autumn.
With an attractive fixed-price concept, guests can enjoy multi-course menus at top prices: Two-course lunch menus are available from 19.50 euros and three-course dinner menus from 39.50 euros. In restaurants with additional toques, the price per additional toque increases by five euros for lunch menus and ten euros for dinner menus.
Interesting for lovers of fine dining: in restaurants without a toque, the basic price remains the same, but the menu is extended by an additional course. This means that guests receive a three-course lunch and a four-course dinner menu that leaves nothing to be desired. As a special extra, a glass of Schlumberger sparkling wine is served as a welcome drink in all participating restaurants.
Autumn can be tasted with every bite
The participating top restaurants include well-known addresses such as "Pichlmaiers zum Herkner", "Restaurant Hansen", "Labstelle" and "&flora". The "beef & glory", "Motto am Fluss", "TwentyTwo" and "Wildling" are also inviting guests to sample their menus specially created for the gourmet week. Gourmets can look forward to a gourmet experience in a unique ambience.
"Krone" readers can already secure their places now
There is an early booking bonus for "Krone" readers this year: If you want to secure places quickly, you can already make your reservations for the Autumn Gourmet Week HERE with the password "kronegenuss". An ideal opportunity to treat yourself to a culinary break and be pampered by top chefs!
