After brutal exit
This is what Lugner City wishes its widow after her sacking
Good things take time (usually), but this went very quickly: only shortly after the death of Richard Lugner, his widow Simone is out of her job at Lugner City. The "Krone" knows what the management wants now.
On August 12, Richard Lugner died at home in his Döbling villa in Wolfsgrubergasse. Since then, there has been nothing but silence surrounding the legacy of the popular society builder. Even though everything was actually settled in his estate. Including the situation for his widow.
Not named in the deed
Although she is not mentioned by name in the deed of the Lugner family private foundation, she is still the beneficiary of the right of residence (more on this shortly) and was given a job in Lugner City. She has now lost it for once, as she was dismissed by the management.
The Kronen Zeitung was informed by Lugner City: "Due to changed circumstances, the management of Lugner City decided to make various changes as part of a reorientation and reorganization of the company. One of these changes concerns the decision not to continue the employment of Ms. Simone Lugner."
Rumms, that once sat properly, but seems to be only the consequence of the fact that in the shopping center in Vienna Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus there are forces at work that are much more powerful than the widow, even stronger than the last will of the testator, Richard Lugner.
The last wish ...
But it seems to have finally been dropped, because Simone Lugner has lost her job. Packed with the best wishes of the house. Because the farewell says: "We wish Mrs. Simone Lugner all the best and much success for her future career." Ouch ...
