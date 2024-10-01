Weak economy
Number of unemployed skyrockets
The number of unemployed rose by a whopping 10.5 percent compared to October 2023. 967 more people, 601 men and 366 women, are looking for a job compared to the previous year. A total of 10,202 people from Vorarlberg are affected by unemployment.
The reason for the sharp rise in unemployment figures is the prolonged economic downturn. All age groups are affected by the increase. "However, young people under the age of 25 have been hit particularly hard by the unfavorable economic development," says AMS Regional Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter. At 21%, the increase in this age group is well above average.
Exactly 1578 young men and women under the age of 25 are currently registered with AMS Vorarlberg. "A shorter period of employment increases the risk of job loss and a lack of professional experience makes it more difficult to enter working life, especially in times of declining demand for personnel," says Bereuter, explaining the reasons.
The head of the AMS wants to respond with tried and tested means - these are training, qualification and support offers. "This allows us to respond specifically to the needs of young people in order to increase their chances on the job market." The focus is particularly on programs that lead to an apprenticeship qualification.
Of all unemployed people, 4823 people (47.3 percent) have completed compulsory schooling as their highest level of education. Here too, Bereuter wants to ensure that better qualifications lead to a new employment relationship through training and further education programs.
In terms of occupational groups, the number of job seekers has risen in particular in trade occupations (178), unskilled occupations (163), tourism occupations (160), metal and electrical occupations (134) and construction occupations (47).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
