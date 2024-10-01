Operation "North Arrow"
Israeli army begins ground offensive in Lebanon
The Israeli army launched the announced ground offensive in Lebanon on Tuesday night. Operation "North Arrow" is aimed at military installations in villages near the border and is taking place in parallel to the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip and other areas, according to reports.
It involves limited attacks on Hezbollah targets in the southern border region of the country, which pose an immediate threat to the population in northern Israel, according to a statement. The ground forces are also receiving support from the Israeli air force.
Residents forewarned
According to a report by the Israeli broadcaster Kan, the offensive is primarily aimed at facilities belonging to Hezbollah's elite units. An Israeli army spokesperson used social media to call on residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut to leave their houses and apartments. Anyone living in buildings marked on a map circulated in these posts was in the vicinity of Hezbollah facilities, it said on Monday evening. The Israeli military would take violent action against these facilities.
The conflict between Israel and the Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon has recently escalated dramatically. For days, the Israeli military has been massively attacking targets in the neighboring country, including, according to its own account, Hezbollah weapons depots. Lebanon reported hundreds of dead and injured.
On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah fighters were killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike. Israel had previously informed Washington of the upcoming operations.
Missile attack on US military base in Iraq
According to security circles, a US military base near Baghdad airport in Iraq has been the target of a missile attack. Two of the missiles were fired from the base's special defense facilities, while the third hit near the headquarters of the counter-terrorism command. There were no casualties.
Since the beginning of the Gaza war as a result of the unprecedented attack by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas on Israel on 7 October last year, the situation in the entire Middle East region has deteriorated significantly. Attacks on bases used by the US army in Iraq and Syria have also increased since then.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
