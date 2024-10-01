Israeli army begins ground offensive in Lebanon

Residents forewarned

According to a report by the Israeli broadcaster Kan, the offensive is primarily aimed at facilities belonging to Hezbollah's elite units. An Israeli army spokesperson used social media to call on residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut to leave their houses and apartments. Anyone living in buildings marked on a map circulated in these posts was in the vicinity of Hezbollah facilities, it said on Monday evening. The Israeli military would take violent action against these facilities.