Shaky race for a seat in the new National Council

The absentee ballots received by the district electoral authorities between Friday afternoon and the close of voting on Sunday were counted. In addition, there were also absentee ballots that were handed in in their own regional constituency. In total, this involved around 3500 ballot papers. However, the result at provincial level only changed slightly as a result. The FPÖ is still ahead with 28.8% (+11.5%), followed by the ÖVP 28.6% (-9.7%), the SPÖ 27% (-2.4%), the Neos 6.5% (+1.6%) and the Greens 4.7% (-3.4%).