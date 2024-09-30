Strict no: What bothers Tyrolean VP leader about Kickl

You said that FP leader Kickl had not yet said anything unifying. Is that enough or is there something else we don't know about?

People want Vienna to stop arguing. Language is the tool of politics: Herbert Kickl works rhetorically with a sledgehammer. Karl Nehammer is doing everything he can to mend these rifts in society. The People's Party wants to improve the EU so that Austria benefits. The People's Party wants to preserve neutrality by monitoring our airspace. The People's Party wants to monitor terrorists in order to track them down at an early stage and bring well-educated people to Austria so that the healthcare system works, the economy grows and prosperity remains. Unfortunately, the FPÖ is working against this.