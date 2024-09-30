Clear preference
Strict no: What bothers Tyrolean VP leader about Kickl
Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle (VP) defends his strict no to a coalition between his party and the FPÖ in an interview with "Krone". On Monday, he traveled to Vienna for negotiations: "What counts for us is what is good for Tyrol!"
"Krone": Governor, are you sticking to your no to the FPÖ at federal level?
Anton Mattle: People expect honest statements. What I said before the election also applies after the election.
You said that FP leader Kickl had not yet said anything unifying. Is that enough or is there something else we don't know about?
People want Vienna to stop arguing. Language is the tool of politics: Herbert Kickl works rhetorically with a sledgehammer. Karl Nehammer is doing everything he can to mend these rifts in society. The People's Party wants to improve the EU so that Austria benefits. The People's Party wants to preserve neutrality by monitoring our airspace. The People's Party wants to monitor terrorists in order to track them down at an early stage and bring well-educated people to Austria so that the healthcare system works, the economy grows and prosperity remains. Unfortunately, the FPÖ is working against this.
On Sunday, Kickl said that his hand was outstretched to all parties. Isn't that a unifying gesture?
For the FPÖ it is a strategic necessity because it does not have a majority and needs partners to govern.
What does the provincial party executive say on this topic?
What counts for us is what is good for Tyrol. These are stable conditions, social peace and economic success. We need unconditional support on the transit issue, a pro-European policy with a view to South Tyrol and performance incentives. After the meeting of the provincial party executive, I will get on a plane and represent these positions in Vienna.
It can be assumed that not everyone in the ÖVP has the same opinion on this topic. The ÖVP is still demonstrating unity, but for how much longer?
Karl Nehammer has taken over the party at 20% and halted the downward trend. His race to catch up is unanimously acknowledged, even if it wasn't enough for first place.
In your opinion, what were the reasons for the ÖVP's mediocre performance in the heartland of Tyrol?
Together with Salzburg, we are the best federal state for the People's Party. The federal party is at 26%. We as the Tyrolean party are at 31%. The West stands out strongly from the East, but we are not satisfied with that. The federal trend has hit us hard. We will discuss the reasons for this at the federal party executive in Vienna.
Do you see the Tyrolean state government under pressure as a result of the election result?
The National Council election evaluates the work of the National Council and the federal government. However, every election is a test of public opinion. One thing is clear: people don't want a dispute. The provincial government will therefore not start arguing publicly, as happened in the federal government.
Will they possibly lose their red deputy if black-red-pink comes to Vienna?
Georg Dornauer enjoys working with the Tyroleans as much as I do.
By when should a coalition at federal level be in place?
The next government must deliver results. There is no time to lose here.
