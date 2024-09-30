People’s Party in a dilemma, the SPÖ “discusses”

A balance sheet with two different points: The People's Party remained the strongest force in the vast country in the National Council election and is once again above the national average. At the same time, the neck-and-neck race with the FPÖ has really shaken the principle of the "Black Bastion of Lower Austria". It is still unclear what will happen in terms of personnel, especially in the National Council: the counting of the preferential votes is awaited. After that, it will be clear who will follow the state's leading candidates Klaudia Tanner and Gerhard Karner into parliament. It was noticeable that, on average, the losses in urban areas were lower than "in the countryside".