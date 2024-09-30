“Schachnovelle”: That’s all theater needs!

The actor Nils Strunk, in this case also a composer and acrobatically bizarre silent film pianist, takes on the task alone with three jazz musicians. The process is tricky: the deathly sad story of a Nazi victim on the sea route to an exile without redemption as a highly entertaining two-hour solo? And how it works! Strunk takes his time with each of the characters. He uses brute slapstick, but also knows when all the punchlines have come to an end.