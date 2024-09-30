Castle premiere
“Schachnovelle”: That’s all theater needs!
Stefan Zweig's magical farewell work "Schachnovelle" as a gripping, brilliant solo by the universal artist Nils Strunk at the Burgtheater. This makes theater attractive again!
Of course, this is no coincidence: what the new Burg director has achieved so far is without exception the adaptation of prose texts. Not the rampant execution of classic novels with clumsily distributed roles. Rather, it's the almost unadorned concentration on the text, the story and the actors' art of transformation. After Rainald Goetz ("Holtrop"), Virginia Woolf ("Orlando") and Thomas Bernhard ("Holzfällen"), Zweig's farewell work "Schachnovelle" now benefits from this.
The actor Nils Strunk, in this case also a composer and acrobatically bizarre silent film pianist, takes on the task alone with three jazz musicians. The process is tricky: the deathly sad story of a Nazi victim on the sea route to an exile without redemption as a highly entertaining two-hour solo? And how it works! Strunk takes his time with each of the characters. He uses brute slapstick, but also knows when all the punchlines have come to an end.
And now he applies these virtues to the classics of the theater. "Hamlet" and "The Imaginary Invalid" were harassed with post-dramatic nonsense. All power to the ingenious texts, the captivating stories and the actors' art of transformation!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.